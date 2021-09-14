Why Matinas BioPharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) shares are trading higher on continued upward momentum after the company yesterday announced data in the ongoing EnACT trial of MAT2203 for treatment of cryptococcal meningitis.

Matinas BioPharma's stock is currently up 12.38% to a price of $1.18. The stock's volume is currently 16.26 million, which is roughly 1203.68% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.35 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $0.76 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $2.22 and as low as $0.67.

