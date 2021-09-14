Why Virpax Pharmaceuticals' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares are trading lower after the company priced a 6.67 million share common stock offering at $6 per share.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals' is currently down 37.64% to a price of $6.07. The stock's volume is currently 3.36 million, which is roughly 37.66% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.92 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $9.26 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $36.0 and fallen to a low of $3.7.

