Why Nanoviricides' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Nanoviricides (AMEX:NNVC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it completed the process of licensing the human Coronavirus field for drug development and commercialization from TheraCour Pharma, Inc.

Nanoviricides' stock is currently up 16.22% to a price of $4.73. The stock's current volume for the day is 32.09 million, which is approximately 23162.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 138.53 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.99 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $8.71 and as low as $2.85.

