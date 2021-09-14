Why 10x Genomics Shares Are Trading Lower Today
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares are trading lower after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a $180 price target.
10x Genomics' stock is currently down 7.53% to a price of $156.27. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 889.55 thousand, about 150.0% of its recent 30-day volume average of 593.02 thousand.
The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $175.57 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $208.99 and as low as $112.0.
Latest Ratings for TXG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Aug 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2021
|William Blair
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
