Why 10x Genomics Shares Are Trading Lower Today

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares are trading lower after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a $180 price target.

10x Genomics' stock is currently down 7.53% to a price of $156.27. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 889.55 thousand, about 150.0% of its recent 30-day volume average of 593.02 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $175.57 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $208.99 and as low as $112.0.

