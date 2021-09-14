 Skip to main content

Why 10x Genomics Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares are trading lower after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a $180 price target.

10x Genomics' stock is currently down 7.53% to a price of $156.27. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 889.55 thousand, about 150.0% of its recent 30-day volume average of 593.02 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $175.57 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $208.99 and as low as $112.0.

Latest Ratings for TXG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Aug 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Mar 2021William BlairInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TXG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Downgrades Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

