Why Comcast's Stock Is Down During Today's Session

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are trading lower after the company's reportedly said sub adds for the quarter are below the same period in 2019.

Comcast's stock is currently down 6.1% to a price of $56.31. The stock's volume is currently 36.21 million, which is roughly 321.95% of its recent 30-day volume average of 11.25 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Comcast's stock was $58.86 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $61.8 and a low of $40.97 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.