 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BELLUS Health Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
Share:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) shares are trading higher. The company on Monday announced interim analysis from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in refractor chronic cough. HC Wainwright on Tuesday raised its price target on the stock.

BELLUS Health's stock is trading up 23.33% to a price of $5.9. The stock's current volume for the day is 34.87 million, which is approximately 1958.62% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.78 million.

The 50-day moving average price of BELLUS Health's stock was $3.21 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.15 and a low of $2.01 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (BLU)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Communications Systems Shares Climb
Mid-Day Market Update: FuelCell Energy Jumps After Q3 Results; RedHill Biopharma Shares Slide
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; US Annual Inflation Rate Slows to 5.3% in August
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com