Why BELLUS Health Is Trading Higher Today

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) shares are trading higher. The company on Monday announced interim analysis from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in refractor chronic cough. HC Wainwright on Tuesday raised its price target on the stock.

BELLUS Health's stock is trading up 23.33% to a price of $5.9. The stock's current volume for the day is 34.87 million, which is approximately 1958.62% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.78 million.

The 50-day moving average price of BELLUS Health's stock was $3.21 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.15 and a low of $2.01 in the past 52 weeks.

