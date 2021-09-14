Why Opendoor Technologies' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed secondary public offering of 28 million shares of common stock.

Opendoor Technologies stock has been falling Tuesday, down 4.28% to a price of $17.0. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 22.97 million, about 180.05% of its recent 30-day volume average of 12.76 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $16.06 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $39.24 and fallen to a low of $13.44.

