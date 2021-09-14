Advance Auto Parts Partners With Bridgestone For DieHard Batteries
- Automotive parts supplier Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) has signed a multi-year agreement with Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), a part of Bridgestone Corp (OTC: BRDCY).
- Under the agreement, BSRO will stock DieHard batteries in its more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the U.S.
- BSRO will carry and install the DieHard range of Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Platinum AGM batteries.
- Price Action: AAP shares are trading lower by 0.24% at $198.79 on the last check Tuesday.
