 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jacobs Bags National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Contract Worth $302M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
Jacobs Bags National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Contract Worth $302M
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: Jhas secured a contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide mission-driven and data-centric solutions supporting Geospatial-intelligence Enterprise OpenDataStore services. 
  • The single-award IDIQ contract value is estimated at $302 million across a seven-year ordering period.
  • Jacobs will provide cyber, digital services, and modern software engineering that supports geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) for accessing and delivering digital intelligence and collection automation.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $134.33 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (J)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Bags $235M Contract From US Army Intelligence And Security Command
Jacobs Bags Contract To Support South Africa Nuclear Power Plant Life Extension Program For Undisclosed Sum
Jacobs Engineering To Design Key Safety Feature For ITER Fusion Project
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: LyondellBasell, Prologis, Royal Dutch Shell And More
Jacobs Engineering Stock Falls As Q3 Revenue Misses Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com