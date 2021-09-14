 Skip to main content

Rockwell Automation, Ansys Partner To Improve Industrial Operations
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
  • Rockwell Automation Inc's (NYSE: ROK) enhanced Studio 5000 Simulation Interface now connects with Ansys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) digital twins.
  • The latest release of the tool expands that connectivity to Ansys Twin Builder, a software used to create simulation-based digital twins or digital replicas of physical assets.
  • This partnership gives automation and process engineers new ways to use simulation to improve the design, deployment, and performance of industrial operations.
  • The software uses multi-physics to identify how real-world elements like flow rates, mechanical stresses, and thermal profiles can impact equipment performance and health.
  • Price Action: ROK shares are trading lower by 0.22% at $315.08 and ANSS higher by 0.98% at $369.98 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

