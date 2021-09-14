 Skip to main content

Romeo Power Partners With Dynexus Technology For Advanced Battery Sensors
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
  • Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMOis partnering with Dynexus Technology to introduce advanced battery sensing and diagnostics for battery-electric commercial vehicles. The collaboration will integrate Dynexus' battery performance and health sensors into Romeo Power's battery ecosystem.
  • The technology developed by Dynexus will initially be used for incoming cell quality control and end-of-line verification, module and pack diagnostics, and prognostics, enabling chances to reduce the total cost of ownership for Romeo Power's customers.
  • Dynexus' Inline Rapid Impedance Spectroscopy (iRIS) sensors generate battery data that provide information about the state of the battery physico-chemistry.
  • Romeo Power will integrate the technology, which enables measurements that usually take 30 minutes, to be reduced to 10 seconds or less.
  • In addition to screening and quality control applications, Romeo Power plans to implement iRIS inside its next-generation battery systems and to start road testing in 2022.
  • Price Action: RMO shares are trading higher by 3.66% at $4.82 on the last check Tuesday.

