WynnBET Enters Multi-Year Partnership Agreement With New York Jets
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 11:25am   Comments
WynnBET Enters Multi-Year Partnership Agreement With New York Jets
  • Wynn Resorts Ltd's (NASDAQ: WYNN) online gaming division, WynnBET, has been named an Official Sports Betting partner of the New York Jets football team.
  • The multi-year agreement will have WynnBET Green Room at MetLife Stadium for Jets gamedays, presenting partner of the Jets Podcast Network, and the Jets SportsNet NY Pre and Post Game Live shows.
  • WynnBET Green Room will provide the ticketed Jets fans access to live WynnBET betting content.
  • Meanwhile, shares of casino stocks are trading lower Tuesday amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau.
  • Price Action: WYNN shares are trading lower by 11.77% at $91.30 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

