Revolve To Offer Hims & Hers Health Products
- Telehealth platform Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has announced a partnership with Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV). Revolve will add a range of health and wellness solutions from Hims & Hers to its site, Revolve.com.
- The products available include items for skincare, hair care and growth, sleep supplements, and sexual health.
- "Collaborating with a brand that understands the intricacies of taking a unique approach and has the ability to communicate authentically is critical as we look to bring more personalized health and wellness solutions to Millennial and Generation Z consumers," said Hims & Hers COO Melissa Baird.
- Price Action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 1.91% at $9.05 on the last check Tuesday.
