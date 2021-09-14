Jumia Co-CEO Jeremy Hodara Buys 50K Shares
- Pan-African e-commerce platform Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) announced that co-CEO Jeremy Hodara bought 50,000 Jumia ADS on the open market at the prevailing market price.
- Hodara used personal funds for the purchase and completed it on September 13.
- The shares were worth $0.98 million based on the September 13 closing price of $19.66.
- Price Action: JMIA shares traded higher by 3.51% at $20.35 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
