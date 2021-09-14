 Skip to main content

Jumia Co-CEO Jeremy Hodara Buys 50K Shares
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 9:12am   Comments
  • Pan-African e-commerce platform Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIAannounced that co-CEO Jeremy Hodara bought 50,000 Jumia ADS on the open market at the prevailing market price. 
  • Hodara used personal funds for the purchase and completed it on September 13.
  • The shares were worth $0.98 million based on the September 13 closing price of $19.66.
  • Price Action: JMIA shares traded higher by 3.51% at $20.35 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

