Nyxoah's Sleep Apnea Device Receives FDA Breakthrough Tag
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 8:21am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ: NYXH) Genio bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulation system.
  • The system treats adult patients with moderate to severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) of the soft palate.
  • Genio system, Nyxoah's lead solution, is patient-centered, leadless, and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: NYXH stock is up 4.30% at $30.22 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

