Canaan Names New Auditor
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 5:42am   Comments
  • Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) appointed KPMG Huazhen LLP as its independent auditor, effective September 13, dismissing PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP.
  • The reports of PwC on Canaan's consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principle.
  • Price Action: CAN shares traded higher by 4.38% at $9.05 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

