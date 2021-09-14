Exela Expands PCH Global Cloud Solution With Healthcare Insurer
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) announced an expansion with an insurance carrier to rapidly implement PCH Global for claims submitted by providers from low-income and disadvantaged communities across America.
- Exela continues to invest in expanding PCH Global's capabilities to provide a cloud-hosted solution with better edit resolutions for healthcare claims.
- Additionally, this expansion further augments an existing $180 million Total Contract Value (TCV) relationship.
- Price Action: XELA shares traded higher by 0.46% at $2.19 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
