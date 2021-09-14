Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for August is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index for is expected to fall to 99.0 in August following July's decline to 99.7.
- The Consumer Price Index for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 0.4% overall rise in August prices, with a 0.3% growth for the core prices.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
