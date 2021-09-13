 Skip to main content

Moderna, Adobe Lead The Nasdaq-100 Lower
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading lower again Monday on continued weakness as investors continue to weigh coronavirus delta variant concerns, inflation worries and Fed tapering signs.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.26% to $446.58
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.07% to $376.33
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.75% to $349.30

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Monday.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

A press release put out by one of the leading global newswires was believed to be true and was reported by major media outlets, sending a cryptocurrency soaring… Read More

GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) broke up from a falling channel Benzinga called out Sept. 8. When the gaming and electronics retailer reported its mixed second-quarter earnings Sept. 8 the stock sold off initially… Read More

A recent regulatory filing by satellite communications provider Globalstar Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) has “nothing to do” with tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher... Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

