 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PureCycle Partners With Mitsui To Develop Recycled Polypropylene Plant In Japan
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
PureCycle Partners With Mitsui To Develop Recycled Polypropylene Plant In Japan
  • PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCTsigned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTC: MITSY) to develop and operate a recycling facility in Japan to transform polypropylene (PP) waste into Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (UPRP).
  • Through this new joint project with PureCycle, Mitsui aims to reduce plastic waste and establish a circular economy in Japan.
  • Mitsui will help facilitate the pre-construction, on-the-ground operations and be an integral part of PureCycle's work in Japan.
  • Price Action: PCT shares closed higher by 3.04% at $12.90 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MITSY + PCT)

Jefferies Adds New Small Cap Stock To Coverage, Sees 86% Upside
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2021
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
PureCycle, SK Global Chemical Partner To Open Ultra-Pure Recycling Plant In South Korea
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com