 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Datasea Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Datasea Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd has agreed to provide Short Message and 5G Multimedia Message Services to Hubei Kuanyun Network Technology Co., Ltd under a one-year $4.33 million contract.
  • "This cooperation demonstrates Datasea's ability to provide bulk messaging services and growing market recognition in our technology advantages, products, and effective service delivery," said Datasea CEO Zhixin Liu.
  • Price Action: DTSS shares traded higher by 20.4% at $2.48 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DTSS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com