 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cedar Fair Appoints Ty Tastepe As Chief Information Officer
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Cedar Fair Appoints Ty Tastepe As Chief Information Officer
  • Owner and operator of amusement parks, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUNhas appointed Ty Tastepe for the newly created role of senior vice president and chief information officer. 
  • Tastepe will be based at the company's office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and report to President and Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Zimmerman. 
  • Before joining Cedar Fair, Tastepe served for over two years as senior vice president, chief information, and digital officer for Altar'd State, a fashion retailer based in Tennessee.
  • Tastepe has an MBA from Villanova University and received bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from Drexel University.
  • Price Action: FUN shares are trading lower by 0.71% at $44.68 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FUN)

Recap: Cedar Fair Q2 Earnings
Cedar Fair Reports Q2 Results, Says Most Parks Now Operating At Full Capacity
Cedar Fair's Earnings Outlook
Understanding Cedar Fair's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Cedar Fair's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com