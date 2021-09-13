Tripadvisor Partners With Amazon's Audible For Travel Audio Entertainment
- Travel guidance platform Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) has announced a collaboration with Audible, an Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) subsidiary that creates and provides audio storytelling. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
- Under the agreement, travelers will access Audible's library of exclusive Originals, audiobooks and podcasts, and "Trip Playlists" created by Tripadvisor Plus.
- Now through November, this collaboration makes it easy for travelers to bring their favorite audio playlists for their trip.
- Price Action: TRIP shares are trading higher by 4.96% at $36.30 on the last check Monday.
