 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Farmmi Shares Get Hammered After Raising $81M At Discount
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Farmmi Shares Get Hammered After Raising $81M At Discount
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMIannounced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with expected proceeds of about $81 million.
  • Farmmi has priced the sale of 368 million ordinary shares at $0.22 per share.
  • The offer price represents a discount of 61.7% to Farmmi’s previous close on September 10.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs and capital expenditures.
  • The offer is expected to close on September 15, 2021.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 50.4% at $0.29 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FAMI)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1%; MiMedx Group Shares Plummet
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Short Ideas Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com