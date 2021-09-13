Farmmi Shares Get Hammered After Raising $81M At Discount
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with expected proceeds of about $81 million.
- Farmmi has priced the sale of 368 million ordinary shares at $0.22 per share.
- The offer price represents a discount of 61.7% to Farmmi’s previous close on September 10.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs and capital expenditures.
- The offer is expected to close on September 15, 2021.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 50.4% at $0.29 on the last check Monday.
