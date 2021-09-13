 Skip to main content

Zoom Steams Up Videoconferencing Rivalry
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has announced plans to expand its automatic live transcriptions with live translation and turn its whiteboard feature into a fully-featured app at its Zoomtopia conference.
  • The videoconferencing space continues to heat up with the pandemic-triggered hybrid work.
  • Zoom plans to provide real-time transcription for up to 30 additional languages and real-time translation across as many as 12 languages by 2022, the company wrote in its blog.
  • It will make Zoom Whiteboard available outside of meetings in Zoom apps and the web with options to add sticky notes, drawings, and comments and view them.
  • Zoom also disclosed that Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FBOculus Horizon Workrooms would be able to host video meetings and connect to Zoom Whiteboard.
  • Price Action: ZM shares closed lower by 3.73% at $290.24 on Monday.
  • Image by Biljana Jovanovic from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

