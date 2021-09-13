Leslie's Shares Plunge After 13M Share Offering By Selling Shareholders
- Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has announced a secondary offering of 13 million shares of its common stock by certain of its stockholders.
- Leslie's will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
- The selling stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.9 million shares.
- Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.
- Leslie's had 189.77 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 10, 2021.
- Price Action: LESL shares are trading lower by 11.29% at $22.09 on the last check Monday.
