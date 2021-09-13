 Skip to main content

Notable Howmet Aerospace Insider Trades $251.82 Thousand In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Notable Howmet Aerospace Insider Trades $251.82 Thousand In Company Stock

Ken Giacobbe, EVP And CFO at Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 8, Ken Giacobbe bought 5,255 Howmet Aerospace shares at a price of $21.98 per share, for a total of $115,505. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $31.08 to raise a total of $136,317 from the sale.

Following the transaction, Giacobbe still owns 258,284 shares of the company, worth $8,230,219.

Howmet Aerospace shares are trading up 2.07% at $31.86 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Howmet Aerospace's Insider Trades.

 

BZI-IT insider buys Ken Giacobbe

