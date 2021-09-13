 Skip to main content

Adaptive Biotechnologies Insider Trades $1.67 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Chad Robins, CEO And Chairman at Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), made a large insider sell on September 10, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Robins sold 43,499 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies at a price of $38.67 per share. The total transaction amounted to $1,671,496.

Robins still owns a total of 1,673,461 of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth, $62,118,872.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are trading down 2.6% at $37.12 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Adaptive Biotechnologies's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Chad Robins Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

