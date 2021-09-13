 Skip to main content

Api Group Stock Slips On $400M Equity Offering
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 9:14am   Comments
Api Group Stock Slips On $400M Equity Offering
  • APi Group Corp (NYSE: APG) commenced an underwritten public offering of $400 million of shares of its common stock. 
  • APi Group intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions and other business opportunities, capital expenditures, and working capital.
  • APi Group plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares.
  • Price Action: APG shares are trading lower by 4.20% at $21.00 during the premarket session on Monday.

