 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

60 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 5:07am   Comments
Share:
60 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares surged 62.5% to close at $14.12 on Friday after Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported results from its Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies in geographic atrophy. IVERIC Bio, a competitor to Apellis, is also working on a product to treat geographic atrophy, called Zimura. Stifel initiated coverage on IVERIC bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
  • Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) gained 52.3% to settle at $47.70 after the company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm The Jordan Company.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) jumped 34.4% to settle at $123.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) jumped 34.4% to close at $0.5750. Farmmi’s subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd recently won a new product order for its dried whole Shiitake mushrooms.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 32.9% to close at $2.79 after the company said it has settled three consolidated opioid cases pending in Suffolk County Supreme Court in the State of New York. As a result of the settlement, Endo has been severed from the trial.
  • SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) gained 32.6% to settle at $8.30 after the company announced its first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) surged 26.2% to close at $6.79. Onion Global, last month, reported $107.90 million in sales this quarter.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) jumped 24.6% to settle at $21.57.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) climbed 23.5% to close at $1.07 after the company announced its T2SARS-CoV-2 panel proved capable of detecting the Mu B.1.621 and Iota B.1.526 variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) gained 21.5% to settle at $2.88.
  • Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) jumped 20.9% to close at $6.31 after jumping 20% on Thursday.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) climbed 18.4% to close at $3.02.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) gained 18.2% to settle at $30.72. Euroseas, last week, announced a new time charter contract for its container vessel M/V Synergy Oakland.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares jumped 16.9% to close at $1.52 after jumping 31% on Thursday.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) climbed 15.9% to close at $11.80.
  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) gained 15.5% to close at $7.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCN) rose 15.2% to settle at $10.70.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 14.9% to close at $53.90. Adagio Therapeutics announced that the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) has recommended expanding the ADG20 EVADE Phase 2/3 trial for COVID-19.
  • The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) climbed 14.8% to close at $5.11.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) climbed 13.2% to settle at $4.38 after gaining over 15% on Thursday.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) climbed 12.9% to close at $3.32. PaySign shares climbed around 25% on Thursday following circulation of an earlier TipRanks article titled '3 "Strong Buy" Stocks Flirting With a Bottom' mentioning the stock.
  • National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) gained 12.3% to settle at $52.55after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
  • SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) rose 12.1% to close at $31.32. Semrush named Andrew Warden as Chief Marketing Officer.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) gained 12% to settle at $58.29 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) climbed 11.4% to close at $18.93 after the company reported dual-track review of strategic alternatives. The company also named Jennifer Bitterman Chief Financial Officer.
  • Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) surged 11.3% to settle at $3.35.
  • CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) gained 11% to close at $9.41. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CareMax with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $14.
  • Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) surged 10.8% to settle at $6.49.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) rose 9.9% to close at $23.36.
  • ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) surged 9.8% to settle at $11.51.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) gained 8.8% to close at $35.12.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 8.6% to close at $14.53 after reporting Q2 results.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 8.5% to close at $2.80 after the company reported that revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $184.5 million, representing an increase of 17 times year over year.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 46.3% to close at $5.48 on Friday after climbing over 20% on Thursday.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dipped 39.1% to close at $8.56. Investors reacted to interim data from the ovarian cancer Phase 1 trial evaluating Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi, previously XMT-1536).
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares dipped 37.2% to close at $34.93 on Friday after the company reported mixed top-line results from the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies evaluating intravitreal pegcetacoplan in 1,258 adults with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. The OAKS study met the primary endpoint for both monthly and every-other-month treatment with pegcetacoplan, demonstrating a significant reduction in GA lesion growth of 22% and 16%, respectively, compared to pooled sham at 12 months. However the DERBY study did not meet the primary endpoint of GA lesion growth, showing a reduction of 12% and 11%, with monthly and every-other-month treatment, respectively, compared to pooled sham at 12 months.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) dropped 25.6% to close at $11.60. Virpax Pharmaceuticals filed for offering of 3.4 million shares of common stock.
  • Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) shares fell 23.8% to close at $16.11 after the company reported pricing of $45.0 million public offering.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) dropped 21.7% to settle at $7.58.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) declined 19.3% to close at $21.00 after stockholders approved the merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) fell 18.1% to settle at $7.89.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) declined 16.8% to settle at $5.74.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) fell 16.7% to close at $1.95. Tuesday Morning shares fell 45% on Thursday after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) fell 16.1% to close at $13.42.
  • Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) dropped 14.5% to settle at $20.75. Immuneering, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $1.61 per share.
  • Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) fell 14.4% to close at $5.87. The company earlier reported a Gross Loss Ratio of 161% for the three months ended June 30.
  • Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) dropped 14.2% to settle at $7.17.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) fell 13.7% to settle at $9.41.
  • Humanigen, Inc.(NASDAQ: HGEN) dropped 13.7% to close at $6.88. Jefferies downgraded Humanigen from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $37 to $9.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) declined 13.1% to settle at $6.18.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) fell 13% to close at $20.80 after reporting downbeat Q2 sales.
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) declined 12.9% to settle at $3.78.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) declined 12.7% to close at $6.93. Gevo and Chevron, last week, announced a letter of intent to jointly invest in building and operating one or more new facilities that would process inedible corn to produce sustainable aviation fuel.
  • Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) shares dropped 11.8% to close at $47.08 after the company announced a 20 million share offering of Class A common stock by selling shareholders to be priced at $50 per share.
  • Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) declined 10.1% to close at $9.92.
  • Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) shares declined 9.5% to close at $18.21 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $20.
  • Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) fell 9.4% to close at $51.11. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) fell 9.1% to close at $3.59.
  • The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) fell 7.5% to close at $42.67despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) fell 6% to settle at $24.02 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABUS + ADGI)

41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Adagio Therapeutics To Expand Late-Stage COVID-19 Antibody Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Apellis Sinks On Data, Endo Shines On Opioid Litigation Settlement, T2 Biosystems Soars On Mutant Detection Ability of COVID Test
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com