60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares surged 62.5% to close at $14.12 on Friday after Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported results from its Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies in geographic atrophy. IVERIC Bio, a competitor to Apellis, is also working on a product to treat geographic atrophy, called Zimura. Stifel initiated coverage on IVERIC bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) gained 52.3% to settle at $47.70 after the company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm The Jordan Company.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) jumped 34.4% to settle at $123.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) jumped 34.4% to close at $0.5750. Farmmi’s subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd recently won a new product order for its dried whole Shiitake mushrooms.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 32.9% to close at $2.79 after the company said it has settled three consolidated opioid cases pending in Suffolk County Supreme Court in the State of New York. As a result of the settlement, Endo has been severed from the trial.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) gained 32.6% to settle at $8.30 after the company announced its first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) surged 26.2% to close at $6.79. Onion Global, last month, reported $107.90 million in sales this quarter.
- IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) jumped 24.6% to settle at $21.57.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) climbed 23.5% to close at $1.07 after the company announced its T2SARS-CoV-2 panel proved capable of detecting the Mu B.1.621 and Iota B.1.526 variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) gained 21.5% to settle at $2.88.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) jumped 20.9% to close at $6.31 after jumping 20% on Thursday.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) climbed 18.4% to close at $3.02.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) gained 18.2% to settle at $30.72. Euroseas, last week, announced a new time charter contract for its container vessel M/V Synergy Oakland.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares jumped 16.9% to close at $1.52 after jumping 31% on Thursday.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) climbed 15.9% to close at $11.80.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) gained 15.5% to close at $7.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCN) rose 15.2% to settle at $10.70.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 14.9% to close at $53.90. Adagio Therapeutics announced that the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) has recommended expanding the ADG20 EVADE Phase 2/3 trial for COVID-19.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) climbed 14.8% to close at $5.11.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) climbed 13.2% to settle at $4.38 after gaining over 15% on Thursday.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) climbed 12.9% to close at $3.32. PaySign shares climbed around 25% on Thursday following circulation of an earlier TipRanks article titled '3 "Strong Buy" Stocks Flirting With a Bottom' mentioning the stock.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) gained 12.3% to settle at $52.55after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) rose 12.1% to close at $31.32. Semrush named Andrew Warden as Chief Marketing Officer.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) gained 12% to settle at $58.29 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) climbed 11.4% to close at $18.93 after the company reported dual-track review of strategic alternatives. The company also named Jennifer Bitterman Chief Financial Officer.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) surged 11.3% to settle at $3.35.
- CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) gained 11% to close at $9.41. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CareMax with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $14.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) surged 10.8% to settle at $6.49.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) rose 9.9% to close at $23.36.
- ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) surged 9.8% to settle at $11.51.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) gained 8.8% to close at $35.12.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 8.6% to close at $14.53 after reporting Q2 results.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 8.5% to close at $2.80 after the company reported that revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $184.5 million, representing an increase of 17 times year over year.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 46.3% to close at $5.48 on Friday after climbing over 20% on Thursday.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dipped 39.1% to close at $8.56. Investors reacted to interim data from the ovarian cancer Phase 1 trial evaluating Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi, previously XMT-1536).
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares dipped 37.2% to close at $34.93 on Friday after the company reported mixed top-line results from the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies evaluating intravitreal pegcetacoplan in 1,258 adults with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. The OAKS study met the primary endpoint for both monthly and every-other-month treatment with pegcetacoplan, demonstrating a significant reduction in GA lesion growth of 22% and 16%, respectively, compared to pooled sham at 12 months. However the DERBY study did not meet the primary endpoint of GA lesion growth, showing a reduction of 12% and 11%, with monthly and every-other-month treatment, respectively, compared to pooled sham at 12 months.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) dropped 25.6% to close at $11.60. Virpax Pharmaceuticals filed for offering of 3.4 million shares of common stock.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) shares fell 23.8% to close at $16.11 after the company reported pricing of $45.0 million public offering.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) dropped 21.7% to settle at $7.58.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) declined 19.3% to close at $21.00 after stockholders approved the merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) fell 18.1% to settle at $7.89.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) declined 16.8% to settle at $5.74.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) fell 16.7% to close at $1.95. Tuesday Morning shares fell 45% on Thursday after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) fell 16.1% to close at $13.42.
- Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) dropped 14.5% to settle at $20.75. Immuneering, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $1.61 per share.
- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) fell 14.4% to close at $5.87. The company earlier reported a Gross Loss Ratio of 161% for the three months ended June 30.
- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) dropped 14.2% to settle at $7.17.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) fell 13.7% to settle at $9.41.
- Humanigen, Inc.(NASDAQ: HGEN) dropped 13.7% to close at $6.88. Jefferies downgraded Humanigen from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $37 to $9.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) declined 13.1% to settle at $6.18.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) fell 13% to close at $20.80 after reporting downbeat Q2 sales.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) declined 12.9% to settle at $3.78.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) declined 12.7% to close at $6.93. Gevo and Chevron, last week, announced a letter of intent to jointly invest in building and operating one or more new facilities that would process inedible corn to produce sustainable aviation fuel.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) shares dropped 11.8% to close at $47.08 after the company announced a 20 million share offering of Class A common stock by selling shareholders to be priced at $50 per share.
- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) declined 10.1% to close at $9.92.
- Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) shares declined 9.5% to close at $18.21 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $20.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) fell 9.4% to close at $51.11. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) fell 9.1% to close at $3.59.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) fell 7.5% to close at $42.67despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) fell 6% to settle at $24.02 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
