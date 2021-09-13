 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Supplier TSMC To Build Advanced Plant In Taiwan To Address Chip Shortage
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2021 4:27am   Comments
Share:
Apple Supplier TSMC To Build Advanced Plant In Taiwan To Address Chip Shortage

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) is planning to build an advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility in South Taiwan, Nikkei Asia reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

What Happened: The new facility is being planned in the city of Kaohsiung and is a part of a $100 billion expansion to meet the ongoing global chip shortages that have hit auto and smartphone makers.

It will be a first for the Taiwan-based supplier to expand its presence in the industrial harbor of Kaohsiung, which is popular as the world's biggest chip packaging and testing service destination.

See Also: Apple Supplier TSMC Explores Making First EU Chip Plant In Germany

Construction of the new facility will start as soon as next year but the plant will not start operating until 2024, Nikkei Asia noted.

Why It Matters: The world’s largest chip contractor plans to invest heavily until 2023 to ensure enough production capacity at home and overseas. The chipmaker also recently secured final regulatory approval to build its most advanced chip plant yet in the Taiwanese city of Hsinchu. It is also known to be finalizing discussions for its first chip-making plant in Japan and Germany.

Price Action: TSMC shares closed 0.24% higher at $122.97 on Friday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Photo: Courtesy of TSMC

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSM)

Intel To Dedicate Production At Ireland Facility For Auto Chips As Ford, Tesla And Others Face Crippling Shortages
Taylor, Texas Offers Tax Breaks For Samsung Chip Plant: Report
Apple's Sept. 14 'California Streaming' Invite Is Out: What's On The Agenda?
Intel Plans $95B Chip Plant In Europe, Robotaxi Service
Apple, Google, Tesla, Others Face Consequences Of Hardware Jobs Being Seen As 'Uncool' In Silicon Valley Amid Their Chip Forays, Says Analyst
'Options Action' Panel Weighs In On Taiwan Semiconductor
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chip Shortage chipmakers semiconductors taiwanNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com