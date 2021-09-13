 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fortnite' Maker Epic, Discontent With Mixed Ruling, To Continue Legal Fight Against Apple
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2021 2:17am   Comments
Share:
'Fortnite' Maker Epic, Discontent With Mixed Ruling, To Continue Legal Fight Against Apple

Epic Games, the maker of "Fortnite," plans to appeal a court ruling in its antitrust case against Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a legal filing. 

What Happened: A federal judge on Friday delivered a mixed decision that favored the Cupertino, California-based tech giant on many counts but said Apple would have to loosen some rules for developers.

The ruling allows the iPhone maker to continue its prohibition of third-party, in-app payment systems and lets Apple continue to charge commissions of 15% to 30% for its own in-app payment system.  

See Also: Apple Should Bring 'Fortnite' Back On iPhone App Store, Says Epic Games, Armored With New South Korean Law

Epic said it would continue its legal fight.  

Why It Matters: Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney on Friday tweeted to say the ruling is not a win for developers or the consumers. 

As per Reuters, Apple's critics and rivals are more likely to turn to legislators, rather than courts, to pursue the changes they seek.

See Also: Apple Hasn't Done Enough To Address Antitrust Concerns, Says Klobuchar As Lawmakers Remain Adamant On Overhaul 

Price Action: Apple shares closed 3.3% lower at $148.97 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Smart Glasses Show How Apple Is Different From Companies Like Facebook, Snapchat: Gurman
GameStop, Cameco, Apple, Tesla, AMC: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week
What To Expect From Apple's 'California Streaming' Event
Is It The Beginning Of The End Of Exploitive Surveillance Economy Era For The Internet Users?
Apple Issues A Warning On iPhone Camera Performance
EV Week In Review: Nio's Bumper Equity Offering, Ark Offloads Tesla Holdings, Apple Car Rumors, XPeng Launch Date For P5, Toyota's Big Battery Bet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: App Store Epic Games Fortnite iPhoneNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com