'Fortnite' Maker Epic, Discontent With Mixed Ruling, To Continue Legal Fight Against Apple

Epic Games, the maker of "Fortnite," plans to appeal a court ruling in its antitrust case against Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a legal filing.

What Happened: A federal judge on Friday delivered a mixed decision that favored the Cupertino, California-based tech giant on many counts but said Apple would have to loosen some rules for developers.

The ruling allows the iPhone maker to continue its prohibition of third-party, in-app payment systems and lets Apple continue to charge commissions of 15% to 30% for its own in-app payment system.

Epic said it would continue its legal fight.

Why It Matters: Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney on Friday tweeted to say the ruling is not a win for developers or the consumers.

Today’s ruling isn't a win for developers or for consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers. https://t.co/cGTBxThnsP — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 10, 2021

As per Reuters, Apple's critics and rivals are more likely to turn to legislators, rather than courts, to pursue the changes they seek.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 3.3% lower at $148.97 on Friday.