Apple Issues A Warning On iPhone Camera Performance

A new report published by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is warning iPhone users that exposure to vibrations, like those generated by high-powered motorcycle engines, might impact iPhone cameras.

According to Apple, people should avoid mounting an iPhone on a motorcycle, as the vibrations may be transmitted via the bike’s handlebars and chassis.

If a customer accidentally moves a camera while taking the picture, the resulting image can be blurry. To prevent this, some iPhone models have optical image stabilization (OIS).

OIS lets you take sharp photos even if you accidentally move the camera. With OIS, a gyroscope senses that the camera moved. To reduce image motion and the resulting blur, the lens moves according to the angle of the gyroscope.

Some iPhone models have closed-loop autofocus (AF).2 Closed-loop AF resists the effects of gravity and vibration to preserve sharp focus in stills, videos, and panoramas.

With closed-loop AF, onboard magnetic sensors measure gravity and vibration effects and determine the lens position to set the compensating motion accurately.

However, as is the case with many consumer electronics that include systems like OIS, long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within specific frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos.

It is recommended to avoid exposing your iPhone to extended high-amplitude vibrations, the report said.

Apple says if you’re planning to mount your iPhone to a scooter or a moped, it recommends using a vibration-dampening mount to lessen the risk to the phone and its camera system.

And avoiding prolonged regular use of an iPhone mounted to a vehicle that produces lower-amplitude vibrations is also a good idea.

The iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and all iPhones since the iPhone 7 have both optical image stabilization and closed-loop autofocus.

