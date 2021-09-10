 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Amcor Insider Trades $37.31 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 5:05pm   Comments
Share:
Notable Amcor Insider Trades $37.31 Million In Company Stock

Ronald Delia, Chief Executive Officer at Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 9, Ronald Delia bought 1,606,239 Amcor shares at a price of $11.16 per share, for a total of $17,925,627. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at prices ranging from $12.17 to $12.24 to raise a total of $19,386,538 from the sale.

Following the transaction, Delia still owns 1,454,346 shares of Amcor worth $17,917,542.

Amcor shares were up 1.57% after Friday's closing.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Amcor's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (AMCR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 18, 2021
Amcor FY21 Revenue Grows 3.2%, Declares Dividend
Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2021
Amcor To Invest ~$35M To Build Innovation Centers In China, Belgium
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT insider buys Ronald DeliaNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com