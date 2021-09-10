 Skip to main content

Paycom Software Insider Trades $12.00 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 5:05pm   Comments
Craig E Boelte, Chief Financial Officer at Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), made a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Boelte sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software at a price of $480.45 per share. The total transaction amounted to $11,996,263.

Boelte still owns a total of 274,683 of Paycom Software worth, $130,537,602.

Paycom Software shares were down 1.01% after Friday's closing.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Paycom Software's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Craig E Boelte Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

