 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of Endo International Surged On Friday

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
Share:

Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares are trading higher going into the close after the company announced it settled New York state opioid cases and provided an update on remaining opioid litigation.

The company late Thrusday announced it has settled three consolidated cases pending in Suffolk County Supreme Court in the State of New York related to the marketing and sale of prescription opioid medications for a total payment of $50 million. 

Endo International PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a considerable presence in pain management, urology, orthopedics, endocrinology, bariatrics, and others. 

At the time of publication, Endo shares were trading 34% higher at $2.81. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENDP)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Slides Over 100 Points; Echo Global Logistics Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Kroger Tops Q2 Views
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com