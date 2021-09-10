 Skip to main content

Why UP Fintech Holding Shares Gained On Friday

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) Holding shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 results. Revenues increased 98.7% year over year, while total number of customers with deposits increased 215.2%.

'As we continue to invest in our internationalization, there was a significant increase in the number of newly funded accounts and the total account balance,' said Wu Tianhua, CEO and Director of UP Fintech. 

UP Fintech Holding Ltd is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives. 

At the time of publication, UP Fintech shares were trading 10.7% higher at $14.82. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

