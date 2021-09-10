 Skip to main content

Why Zynga Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading higher by 7% at $8.86 following a Friday court ruling stating Apple can no longer require developers to use in-app purchasing.

Traders and investors are potentially viewing the ruling as a pathway for Zynga to retain more revenue generated by the company's family of apps.

Zynga develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android, and social networking sites, such as Facebook.

Zynga generates revenue through mobile game downloads, in-game sales of virtual goods and advertising services.

Zynga has a 52-week high of $12.32 and a 52-week low of $7.77.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

