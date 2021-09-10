 Skip to main content

Why World Wrestling Entertainment shares are trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) shares are trading higher following a Cultaholic rumor suggesting the company is reportedly preparing for a sale.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc develops and produces television programming, pay-per-view programming, and live wrestling events.

The stock was trading 4.84% higher at $52.50 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $70.72 and a 52-week low of $35.44.

