 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Support.com Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2021 2:19pm   Comments
Share:
Why Support.com Shares Are Falling

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares are trading lower after stockholders approved the merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

"We are grateful for our stockholders' overwhelming endorsement of the Support.com merger with Greenidge," said Lance Rosenzweig, Support.com President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of what our team has achieved and look forward to partnering with the Greenidge team as we execute on our growth strategy to drive stockholder value."

Support.com intends to file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the full voting results from the special meeting. Greenidge and Support.com will announce the targeted closing date and final exchange ratio in the merger when determined.

Support.com is engaged in the provision of cloud-based software and services. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, internet of things solution providers and technology companies.

Support.com has a 52-week high of $59.69 and a 52-week low of $1.62.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPRT)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com