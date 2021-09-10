Why Support.com Shares Are Falling

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares are trading lower after stockholders approved the merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

"We are grateful for our stockholders' overwhelming endorsement of the Support.com merger with Greenidge," said Lance Rosenzweig, Support.com President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of what our team has achieved and look forward to partnering with the Greenidge team as we execute on our growth strategy to drive stockholder value."

Support.com intends to file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the full voting results from the special meeting. Greenidge and Support.com will announce the targeted closing date and final exchange ratio in the merger when determined.

Support.com is engaged in the provision of cloud-based software and services. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, internet of things solution providers and technology companies.

Support.com has a 52-week high of $59.69 and a 52-week low of $1.62.