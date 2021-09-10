Xpeng To Launch P5 Smart Family Sedan On 15 September
- Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) announced it will launch its third production model, the XPeng P5 smart family sedan, on 15 September.
- The model will be launched in the Chinese market, and the customer deliveries will start in October 2021.
- Pre-sale of P5 kicked off in mid-July at a price range from RMB160,000 to 230,000 post subsidies.
- P5 is the world's first mass-produced LiDAR-equipped smart car.
- Xpeng's August deliveries had slipped 10.3% month-over-month as production transition underway amid the planned September deliveries of its mid-cycle facelift version of G3 SUV impacted output. The company also sounded out the influence of supply chain disruptions.
- Price Action: XPEV shares are trading lower by 1.12% at $38.93 on the last check Friday.
