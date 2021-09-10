 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Citrix Systems Shares Failed To Impress Markets?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
Share:
Why Citrix Systems Shares Failed To Impress Markets?
  • Software maker Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS) shockingly emerged as the biggest S&P 500 loser despite the pandemic triggered lockdown, Bloomberg reports.
  • The stock recently got a shot in the arm on activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp's involvement. The S&P 500 has doubled since it bottomed out on March 23, 2020. Citrix, on the other hand, has lost about 11%.
  • Citrix surged in Q1 FY20 aided by the pandemic but failed to sustain the momentum.
  • Barclays downgraded its rating following Q2 miss and weaker Q3 outlook citing "a longer and more complex transition" to the "software-as-a-service" model. Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital, slashed their price targets on the stock. The stock has lost 16.8% year-to-date.
  • Contrastingly, e-commerce company Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) and pool supplies distributor Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) have notched triple-digit gains since the S&P 500's bottom. While video game company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) gained just 40%, underperforming the index.
  • Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff believes Citrix still makes a product that solves a business problem for many consumers and is looking forward to the October analyst meet for more details around its longer-term model.
  • Price Action: CTXS shares traded lower by 0.49% at $107.77 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTXS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Why Are Citrix Systems Shares Trading Higher Today?
Citrix Systems' EVP & CFO Trades $96.51 Thousand In Company Stock
Citrix Systems' CEO Sold Over $635.22 Thousand In Company Stock
Citrix ADC Servers' Ransomware Hacker Gang Calls It Quits, Releases Decryption Key
This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Less Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook Compared To SPY And Is Bullish On These Manufacturing Stocks Instead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com