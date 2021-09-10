 Skip to main content

41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares climbed 64.4% to $14.29 after Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported results from its Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies in geographic atrophy. IVERIC Bio, a competitor to Apellis, is also working on a product to treat geographic atrophy, called Zimura. Stifel initiated coverage on IVERIC bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
  • Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) surged 53.8% to $48.16 after the company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm The Jordan Company.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares climbed 53% to $3.21 after the company said it has settled three consolidated opioid cases pending in Suffolk County Supreme Court in the State of New York. As a result of the settlement, Endo has been severed from the trial.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) jumped 24.5% to $3.6615. PaySign shares climbed around 25% on Thursday following circulation of an earlier TipRanks article titled '3 "Strong Buy" Stocks Flirting With a Bottom' mentioning the stock.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares surged 23.8% to $1.6091 after jumping 31% on Thursday.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 23.8% to $12.63.
  • Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) surged 22.7% to $6.41 after jumping 20% on Thursday.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose 22% to $112.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 19.4% to $1.0350 after the company announced its T2SARS-CoV-2 panel proved capable of detecting the Mu B.1.621 and Iota B.1.526 variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) rose 18.2% to $7.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) gained 16.7% to $24.80.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares rose 16.3% to $0.6859 after gaining over 21% on Thursday.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) jumped 15.9% to $4.4850 after gaining over 15% on Thursday.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 14.8% to $15.37 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) gained 14.1% to $19.40 after the company reported dual-track review of strategic alternatives. The company also named Jennifer Bitterman Chief Financial Officer.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) jumped 13.5% to $2.8950.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 12.4% to $2.9001 after the company reported that revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $184.5 million, representing an increase of 17 times year over year.
  • The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) jumped 12% to $4.9850.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) gained 11.5% to $19.30.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) climbed 11.3% to $0.4760. Farmmi’s subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd recently won a new product order for its dried whole Shiitake mushrooms.
  • CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) gained 10.7% to $9.39. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CareMax with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $14.
  • National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) climbed 9.2% to $51.12 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
  • Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) rose 7.8% to $6.79. KeyBanc recently said Katapult is 'well-positioned' to benefit from potential new partnerships and cited 'potential AMZN opportunities.'
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 7.2% to $38.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares fell 48.7% to $28.56 after the company reported mixed top-line results from the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies evaluating intravitreal pegcetacoplan in 1,258 adults with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. The OAKS study met the primary endpoint for both monthly and every-other-month treatment with pegcetacoplan, demonstrating a significant reduction in GA lesion growth of 22% and 16%, respectively, compared to pooled sham at 12 months. However the DERBY study did not meet the primary endpoint of GA lesion growth, showing a reduction of 12% and 11%, with monthly and every-other-month treatment, respectively, compared to pooled sham at 12 months.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) tumbled 45.4% to $5.58 after climbing over 20% on Thursday.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 35.2% to $9.12.
  • Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) shares dropped 20.2% to $16.85 after the company reported pricing of $45.0 million public offering.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) dipped 15.5% to $20.20 after reporting downbeat Q2 sales.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) dropped 15.1% to $9.25.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) dropped 14.5% to $1.9999. Tuesday Morning shares fell 45% on Thursday after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) dipped 12.8% to $8.39.
  • Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) fell 12.5% to $6.00. The company earlier reported a Gross Loss Ratio of 161% for the three months ended June 30.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 12.1% to $6.06.
  • RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) dropped 11.3% to $14.19.
  • Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) shares fell 11.3% to $17.85 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $20.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) dropped 10.6% to $3.5292.
  • Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) shares fell 10.1% to $47.95 after the company announced a 20 million share offering of Class A common stock by selling shareholders to be priced at $50 per share..
  • Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) dipped 9.5% to $50.99. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
  • Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) fell 9.1% to $23.24 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) dropped 8.6% to $42.14 despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.

