Global-E Online Reports Pricing Of Offering By Selling Shareholders
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
Global-E Online Reports Pricing Of Offering By Selling Shareholders
  • Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBEannounced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering by certain of its shareholders at $64.00 per share.
  • The price represents a 0.7% discount to Global's previous close of $64.50.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about September 14, 2021.
  • The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8 million ordinary shares.
  • Global-E Online is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds.
  • The company's stock has declined 21% over the week.
  • Price Action: GLBE shares are trading higher by 6.78% at $68.87 on the last check Friday.

