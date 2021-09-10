Global-E Online Prices Offering By Selling Shareholders
- Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering by certain of its shareholders at $64.00 per share.
- The price represents a 0.7% discount to Global's previous close of $64.50.
- The offering is expected to close on or about September 14, 2021.
- The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8 million ordinary shares.
- Global-E Online is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds.
- The company's stock has declined 21% over the week.
- Price Action: GLBE shares are trading higher by 6.54% at $68.72 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Movers Trading Ideas