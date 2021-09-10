Why Match Group Shares Are Rising

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading higher by 3.7% at $163.53 after the company appointed a new Chief Executive Officer of Tinder.

Match Group announced Renate Nyborg has been appointed CEO of the company's leading brand, Tinder.

Match Group says Nyborg joined Tinder in 2020 as General Manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa, where she has broken new ground in marketing across Europe and leading strategic, global initiatives across the company. Nyborg will be Tinder's first female CEO since the company's 2012 inception.

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).

Match Group has a 52-week high of $174.68 and a 52-week low of $100.61.