Chief Financial Officer Of Adaptive Biotechnologies Trades $665.09 Thousand In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 4:55pm   Comments
Chad Cohen, Chief Financial Officer at Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Chad Cohen purchased 14,375 Adaptive Biotechnologies shares at prices ranging from $6.55 to $7.27 per share for a total of $97,756 on September 8. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $39.01 to $39.71 to raise a total of $567,331 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Cohen still owns 21,604 shares of the company, worth $844,284.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are trading up 1.9% at $39.08 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Adaptive Biotechnologies's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Chad Cohen insider buysNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

