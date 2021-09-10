 Skip to main content

CEO Of Biolife Solutions Trades $1.24 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
Michael Rice, CEO at Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Michael Rice purchased 22,922 Biolife Solutions shares at a price of $1.64 per share for a total of $37,592 on September 9. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $52.50 to $52.59 to raise a total of $1,204,436 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Rice still owns 265,462 shares of the company, worth $14,228,763.

Biolife Solutions shares are trading up 1.38% at $53.6 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Biolife Solutions's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT insider buys Michael RiceNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

