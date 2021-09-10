 Skip to main content

Notable Tusimple Hldgs Insider Makes $3.61 Million Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
 Cheng Lu, Corporate Officer at Tusimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP), made a large insider sell on September 9, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Lu sold 87,801 shares of Tusimple Hldgs at a price of $41.13 per share. The total transaction amounted to $3,609,553.

Following the transaction, Lu still owns 2,385,508 shares of Tusimple Hldgs worth $102,159,380.

Tusimple Hldgs shares are trading up 2.33% at $42.83 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Tusimple Hldgs's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Cheng Lu Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

